The Warriors will face Burkina Faso in their second Group A game tonight.
Zimbabwe need a victory from the encounter to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage. They currently have no points after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in their opening tie.
Coach Zdravko Logarusic has made a couple of changes in his team, replacing Ariel Sibanda in goals with Simbarashe Chinani.
Talent Chamboko, who came in as a substitute in the previous game, is starting today along with King Nadolo, Farawo Matare and Tatenda Tavengwa.
Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.
Here are the line-ups:
Warriors XI
SIMBARASHE CHINANI (GK)
IAN NEKATI (C)
TALENT CHAMBOKO
SHADRECK NYAHWA
CARLOS MAVHURUME
PETER MUDUWA
KING NADOLO
PARTSON JAURE
FARAWO MATARE
TAFADZWA JARAVANI
TATENDA TAVENGWA
Burkina Faso XI
ABOUBACAR SAWADOGO (GK) (C)
RENÉ ZOUNGRANA
ISSOUF SOSSO
SAMI HIEN
SOUMAILA OUATTARA
SOMGOGMA HERMANN NIKIEMA
CLAVER KIENDRÉBÉOGO
ISMAHILA OUÉDRAOGO
SANSAN HASSAMY DAH
HAMED BELEM
MOHAMED OUATTARA
