The Warriors will face Burkina Faso in their second Group A game tonight.

Zimbabwe need a victory from the encounter to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage. They currently have no points after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in their opening tie.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic has made a couple of changes in his team, replacing Ariel Sibanda in goals with Simbarashe Chinani.

Talent Chamboko, who came in as a substitute in the previous game, is starting today along with King Nadolo, Farawo Matare and Tatenda Tavengwa.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.

Here are the line-ups:

Warriors XI

SIMBARASHE CHINANI ‏(GK)

IAN NEKATI ‏(C)

TALENT CHAMBOKO

SHADRECK NYAHWA

CARLOS MAVHURUME

PETER MUDUWA

KING NADOLO

PARTSON JAURE

FARAWO MATARE

TAFADZWA JARAVANI

TATENDA TAVENGWA

Burkina Faso XI

ABOUBACAR SAWADOGO ‏(GK) ‏(C)

RENÉ ZOUNGRANA

ISSOUF SOSSO

SAMI HIEN

SOUMAILA OUATTARA

SOMGOGMA HERMANN NIKIEMA

CLAVER KIENDRÉBÉOGO

ISMAHILA OUÉDRAOGO

SANSAN HASSAMY DAH

HAMED BELEM

MOHAMED OUATTARA

