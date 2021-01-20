Defending South African premiership Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly identified Zimbabwean left back Divine Lunga as a transfer target for this January.

The 25-year-old Warriors defender is currently on the ranks of Durban side Golden Arrows, where he is a regular but reports suggest that he is a transfer target for Masandawana.

Kick Off Magazine claim that talks between Sundowns and Abafana Bes’thende started last year and if they are completed, the former Chicken Inn star might be on the move.

A contributing factor to Sundowns’ interest in Lunga might be the presence of co-coach Steve Komphela, who came from Arrows and is a huge fan of the Bulawayo-born defender.