Follow our live coverage of the CHAN – Group A game between Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.

Latest:

Halftime

45+1′ Freekick to Burkina, taken into the box and Chinani comes out to punch it away.

45′ Chinani punches away a dangerous ball in.

43′ Corner kick to Burkina, wasted.

40′ Zimbabwe being restricted in their own half as Burkina Faso continue to dominate.

40′ Chinani with another save as he saves a header from a close range.

35′ Freekick to Burkina Faso from 35 yards out, taken to the goal, Chinani punches it away but recovers quickly.

33′ Burkina Faso piling more pressure as they deliver a delicious cross only to be cleared on its way to the goal.

30′ Chinani to the rescue as he makes a great stop to deny the opponents a potential goal.

29′ Zim caught napping again as the survive a scare. Effort goes over from an unmissable position.

Burkina Faso go on attack, big shout for a penalty but referee gives a corner kick.

27′ Freekick taken but the header misses the target.

26′ Chinani runs out of the box to clear an attack, he misses the ball and goes for the man. He is lucky to get away with a Yellow Card. Freekick to Burkina Faso.

23′ Goal!!! Jaure equalises for the Warriors with a low pile driver inside the box.

17′ Zimbabwe trying to respond as they launch a raid but Tafadzwa Jaravani’s cross sails in front of the goal without takers.

14′ Goal!!! Burkina Faso take the lead through Issouf Sosso’ long range strike.

Clavert tries from a range but his shot goes over.

9′ Chinani handles outside the box to give away a free kick on the edge of the box. Set piece taken but it is defended.

8′ Clever tries a long range but his shot goes over.

7′ Corner kick to Zim, wasted as it find no takers in the box. Ball goes out for a throw in.

1′ Kick-off.

Warriors XI

SIMBARASHE CHINANI ‏(GK)

IAN NEKATI ‏(C)

TALENT CHAMBOKO

SHADRECK NYAHWA

CARLOS MAVHURUME

PETER MUDUWA

KING NADOLO

PARTSON JAURE

FARAWO MATARE

TAFADZWA JARAVANI

TATENDA TAVENGWA

Burkina Faso XI

ABOUBACAR SAWADOGO ‏(GK) ‏(C)

RENÉ ZOUNGRANA

ISSOUF SOSSO

SAMI HIEN

SOUMAILA OUATTARA

SOMGOGMA HERMANN NIKIEMA

CLAVER KIENDRÉBÉOGO

ISMAHILA OUÉDRAOGO

SANSAN HASSAMY DAH

HAMED BELEM

MOHAMED OUATTARA