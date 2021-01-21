FC Platinum are reportedly on the verge of snapping up Innocent Muchaneka from CAPS United.

According to the H-Metro, the midfielder is already in Zvishavane as one of the few players that coach Norman Mapeza wants to sign.

The gaffer wants to bolster their squad ahead of the start of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The club was relegated to the second tier competition after a dismal performance against Simba SC of Tanzania in the first round last week.

A close source told the publication: “He arrived in Zvishavane on Sunday and he has already signed with the team.

“He is, however, yet to train and meet his team mates since the team has not started training as they await for clearance from SRC.

“Mapeza wants to sign at least five more players in order to boost his squad for the CAF Confederation tournament.”