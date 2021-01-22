Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has the full backing of the club’s board despite exiting two Cup competitions within a space of a week, it has emerged.

The Spanish giants were knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday before being shockingly-eliminated by third tier side Alcoyano from the Copa delRey, much to the disgruntlement of their ever-demanding faithful on social media.

Among the Alcoyano players was a 40-year-old goalkeeper and the midfielder who scored the winner in extra time, Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal, is believed to be a part-time plumber.

Despite all that, the Florentino Perez-led administration still considers Zidane to be the right coach for Los Blancos.

“The Blancos board are not planning drastic action at Santiago Bernabeu, with the French coach set to be given time to turn things around

Zinedine Zidane retains the full support of his board at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman not facing the axe despite suffering a humbling defeat to Alcoyano,” reported renowned football website Goal.