The Spanish Football Federation has rejected Barcelona’s appeal on Lionel Messi’s two-match ban.

Messi received a red card in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final to Athletic Bilbao. He was expelled in last minute of regulation time following a VAR intervention when he struck Asier Villalibre in an off-the-ball incident as frustration got the better of him.

The red card was his first in his senior Barca career.

According to AFP, the 33-year old will not be able to play for Barcelona in Sunday’s game away at Elche in La Liga.

He served the first match of his suspension as the Catalans won 2-0 in extra time away to near neighbours Cornella, of Spain’s third-tier Segunda B division, on Thursday in the Copa del Rey.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen