The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined the Kenyan FA US$ 20 000 for breaching COVID-19 rules in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros in November last year.

The national team’s management refused to take the PCR tests ahead of the game, and they delayed the process for three hours. The test results arrived just a few minutes before kick-off, during warm-up and four players tested positive.

But two Kenyan football officials – Barry Otieno (FA general secretary) and Ronny Oyando (team manager) – disputed the results and tore them apart.

In CAF’s judgement, both Otieno and Oyando were each slapped with a six-month ban from all football activities for their actions.