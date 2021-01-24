Follow our live coverage of the CHAN – Group A encounter between Zimbabwe vs Mali.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-1 Mali

59′ Corner kick to Mali, wasted.

56′ Yellow Cards to S. Nyahwa (Zim).

53′ Zim breaks away but Govere fails to finish off the move.

51′ Mali with first meaningful attack in the second half but Demba Diallo misses the target.

*Halftime

45′ Chadya called to action as Mali makes one last attack before the break.

42′ Mbeba gets a chance from another end but wastes his opportunity.

40′ Siaka Bagayoko’s effort misses the target.

39′ Corner kick to Mali, cleared.

35′ Corner kick to Zim, keeper collects.

32′ Govere gets the space but his effort goes off target.

25′ Corne kick to Zim, wasted.

23′ Freekick to Mali on the edge of the box, Issaka Samake takes it and goes for goal but misses the target.

21′ Yellow Card to Andrew Mbeba (Zim)

19′ Corner kick to Mali, cleared.

15′ Zim trying to respond but failing to make any meaningful attacks.

11′ Goal!!! Mali takes the lead through Demba Diallo.

3′ Zim Sub: Nekati replaces Amini.

3′ Amini gets the space but his effort misses the target.

2′ Yellow Card to S. Kanoute (Mali)

1′ Kick-off.

Warriors XI: Nelson Chadya (GK), Tafadzwa Jaravani, Pawell Govere, Tatenda Tavengwa, Andrew Mbeba, Carlos Mavhurume, Partson Jaure (C), Shadreck Nyahwa, Farawo Matare, King Nadolo, Qadr Amin.

Mali XI: Djigui Diarra ‏(GK) ‏(C), Issaka Samake, Siaka Bagayoko, Sadio Kanoute, Yacouba Doumbia, Mamadou Doumbia, Demba Diallo, Moussa Kyabou, Moussa Koné, Ibrahim Sidibé, Moussa Ballo.

