Zimbabwe finished their 2021 CHAN campaign without a point after losing their third and final Group A game against Mali on Sunday.

The Warriors lost the match 1-0, thanks to Demba Diallo’s 11th-minute goal.

The effort was scored after Zdravko Logarusic’s men were trying to set an early pace in the game.

Despite trying to make a quick response, they never showed any real intent on goal with Powell Govere getting a couple of opportunities but failed to utilise them.

Instead, Zimbabwe almost conceded another one on the stroke of halftime, but goalkeeper Nelson Chadya denied Mali from a dangerous freekick to avoid extending the deficit.

The second half had a cagey start with both teams failing to create meaningful attacks.

But it was the Eagles who later forced the Warriors back into their half as they searched for the second goal.

Zimbabwe also got their moments, but they all came in vain. This remained the same for the rest of the game as substitute Leeroy Mavhunga’s shot missed the target just before the final whistle.

Warriors XI: Nelson Chadya (GK), Tafadzwa Jaravani, Pawell Govere, Tatenda Tavengwa, Andrew Mbeba, Carlos Mavhurume, Partson Jaure (C), Shadreck Nyahwa, Farawo Matare, King Nadolo, Qadr Amin.