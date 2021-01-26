The owner of South African top-flight side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Lawrence Mulaudzi, is finalising the sale of his club to businessman Ditonkana Abram Sello.

The sale has forced the players, including a Zimbabwean pair of captain Washington Arubi and Farai Madhananga, to approach the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) as they seek to recover outstanding salaries.

Speaking to KickOff. com, the union’s deputy general secretary Calvin Motloung has warned Mulaudzi and Sello to clear all payments before the sale of TTM goes through.

“The players have confided having had a meeting with Lawrence Mulaudzi where they were told that the team has been sold to one Dr Sello,” said Motloung.

“We are going to Limpopo today to meet the players and the management to make sure that the issues of outstanding payments are taken care of before the deal is approved.

“We were given assurances last week that Lawrence Mulaudzi was going to pay all the outstanding payments of salaries to players this Thursday.

“We don’t want to find a situation where the deal is approved without those outstanding payments of salaries settled.”