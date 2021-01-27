Four members of the Warriors delegation for CHAN 2021 tested positive for Covid-19 and have remained in Cameroon, ZIFA has confirmed.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges were eliminated from the biannual showpiece after three consecutive defeats to Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali and the group was tested before returning home.

Four of them returned positive results for the novel virus.

“ZIFA confirms that 4 members of the CHAN delegation tested positive to Covid-19 and have remained quarantined in Cameroon . Meanwhile, other members of the delegation are now in the country . We wish quick recovery to all the affected players and officials,” confirmed the association in a statement.

