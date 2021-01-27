Warriors striker Evans Rusike has been linked with a return to Maritzburg United after falling out of favour at SuperSport United.

The 30-year old moved from KZN to join Matsatsantsa in 2018 but injuries hampered his progress.

According to KickOff.com, Maritzburg now want him back with coach Ernst Middendorp listing him as one of his main targets before the end of the January window.

“Middendorp is looking to make serious changes at the club and has identified his targets, and Evans Rusike is amongst those at the top of the list,” a source told the website.

However, when asked about the proposed move, United chairman Farook Kadodia denied there are plans to bring back Rusike and says they will decide on transfers after the KwaZulu-Natal derby this weekend against Golden Arrows