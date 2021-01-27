Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly told Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker that their contracts would not be renewed when they expire in June.

Katsande has been with the club since 2011 and is one of the longest-serving members in the Chiefs squad.

The veteran midfielder has had limited game time since coach Gavin Hunt arrived at the Soweto Giants in the 2020/2021 Dstv Premier League campaign. He is now playing second fiddle to Anthony Akumu Agay.

A source told The Citizen newspaper: “Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande have already been told that they will have to make space for new players in June when the end of their current deals.”

However, Parker might stay for another season, with coach Gavin Hunt said to still have plans for him.