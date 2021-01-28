Orlando Pirates attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja is likely to miss Saturday’s Soweto Derby due to injury.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer confirmed the news ahead of the league match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa will also be unavailable through injuries.

It has been revealed that the Zimbabwean complained of neck pain ahead of the 1-0 DStv Premiership victory over Maritzburg United last weekend. He also missed the midweek draw with TS Galaxy.

Dzvukamanja will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the match, but he remains a doubt for now.