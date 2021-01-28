FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says they made a couple of signings to increase the depth of the squad ahead of their Confederation Cup campaign.

The Platinum Boys welcomed Blessing Moyo from Dynamos, free agent Rodwell Chinyengetere, Innocent Muchaneka and Donald Ngoma.

Speaking to the Herald, Mapeza explained some of the new signings: “As for Ngoma, I think we don’t have enough strikers in the team so, I think, the coming in of Ngoma will add another dimension into our attack.

“Blessing is coming in to provide some depth in our defence.

“He is someone who can play as a defender and can also play in midfield. So, we needed someone like him.”

The gaffer also revealed they will make another signing in the defensive area.

“As we move on, we still need to look for one central defender, maybe a left-footed one, to add depth again into our defence.

“We are still looking around, it’s unfortunate there hasn’t been any football being played so it’s not easy to scout for players.”