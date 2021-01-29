Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo has admitted that there should be proper planning if the Warriors entertain any chance of excelling and achieving their goals in 2021.

The Harare businessman was speaking in the wake of the local-based Warriors’ disastrous CHAN 2021 campaign in which they finished without a point after three consecutive defeats.

“This is a year which we feel we have to get results, especially with the national team,” he told The Herald.

“We need to give our fans something to cheer about by qualifying for the AFCON finals. We also need to focus on the World Cup qualification. This means we will need to plan ahead so that we achieve our targets,” added Kamambo.

The national team still has AFCON and World Cup qualifiers to play later this year.

Zimbabwe are second in Group H of the qualifiers for the continental showpiece behind defending champions Algeria and will compete with Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia for a ticket to the world’s greatest football extravaganza is Qatar 2022.