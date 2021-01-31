Barcelona has announced they will sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing confidential information on Lionel Messi’s contract with the club.

The publication revealed full details of Messi’s four-year deal, signed in 2017.

El Mundo went on to claim the contract has contributed to Barca’s recent financial troubles, which have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club has a $592.24 million debt, a development which has seen a delay in the payment of players’ salaries.

Responding to the report, The Catalans has published a statement: “In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.

“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.”