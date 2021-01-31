Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe was on target for Wycombe Wanderers in their 2-7 defeat to Brentford City in the English Championship on Saturday.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Wycombe from Leicester City Developmental Side.
He restored parity for his side on the stroke after Brentford had raced to an early 2-1 lead.
They eventually crumbled and and lost the game 2-7.
Wycombe are bottom of the table in the English second tier division with a paltry 15 points from 24 games.
