Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly ready to leave Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer as his contract is ending in June.

The defender hasn’t agreed a new deal yet, meaning if the situation remains the same, he could be available on a free transfer.

He has been offered a two-year contract on the same £10.8m-per-year net deal that he is on now, but there hasn’t been an agreement.

The 34-year, who can now start negotiating with clubs outside of Spain to secure a pre-contract agreement, has been linked with Asian teams, PSG and Manchester United.

According to English outlet The Mirror, the player is eyeing a move to England as he is not keen on playing in France. The Asian transfer is out of picture as his family does not want to relocate there.

The report also claims that a move to Manchester City or Liverpool would be ‘very difficult’ but no club is being ruled out

Ramos’ camp, however, are expected to target Manchester United first, amid rumours that Old Trafford is the defender’s first choice destination.