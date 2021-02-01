It’s the Transfer Deadline Day in Europe.

Follow our live updates of all the major transfers and gossips on the last day of the window.

Nakamba on the move

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set to leave Aston Villa before the January transfer window ends today, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

He is set for a move to Premier League side Newcastle United. Details on the move are still sketchy but it is believed to be a loan deal until the end of the season.

Munetsi linked with English club

English side Derby County have reportedly approached French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims for Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi.

The 24-year-old former Orlando Pirates man is in his second season at Reims, where he has become a regular for David Guion’s side.

United Kingdom-based publication the Derby Telegraph today reported that Munetsi is on the Derby radar, with the Wayne Rooney-coached wanting the versatile Zimbabwean on loan before Monday, which is the deadline for the January transfer window.

08:27 – LIVERPOOL APPROACH MARSEILLE OVER CALETA-CAR

Liverpoolcould be set to sign not one, but two defenders on the last day of business – after approaching Marseilleover a deal for their Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car.

Ben Davies, the 25-year-old from Preston, will be on his way to Liverpool today to finalise his £2m move. – Online

7:30 – Van Aanholt on Arsenal radar

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace ace Patrick van Aanholt ahead of transfer deadline day.

That is because the Gunners have been missing key left-back Kieran Tierney to injury in recent weeks. – The Sun

6:30 – Leicester City join race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been linked with a January move to Southampton or West Brom.

However, according to The Athletic, Leicester have joined the bidding war as one of the sides keen to secure a loan deal ahead of transfer deadline day.

