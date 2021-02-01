A United Kingdom-based newspaper has profiled sought-after Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi amid reported interest from Premier League side Sheffield United.
Munetsi (24) is currently on the ranks of French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims but is a reported transfer target of Sheffield and Championship outfit Derby County.
Both clubs have reportedly approached Reims for the versatile Mabvuku-bred star, who is in his second season in the French top-flight.
The Star, a publication in the UK, published an article in which they profiled Munetsi in the wake of the reported interest.
