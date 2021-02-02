Golden Arrows midfielder Danny Phiri made his second appearance of the season in the 2-0 victory against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday.

The 31-year old had missed the opening part of the season through a knee injury but recovered last month. He marked his return to action on January 30 after featuring for a quarter hour in the 2-1 win over Maritzburg United.

Phiri played for thirty five minutes in his second appearance.

Fellow countrymen Divine Lunga and Knox Mutizwa started in the game for Arrows while Terrence Dzvukamanja came on as a late substitute for Pirates.