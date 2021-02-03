The dates for the 2021 COSAFA Cup will happen this year despite the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament will be held from May 31 to June 16. This will mark its return after it was suspended last year due to the pandemic.

COSAFA have also announced the Men’s Under-20 Championship will take its usual slot in December while the Under-17 Championship will be played as part of the Region 5 Games in Lesotho in the same month, along with the Women’s Under-20 competition.

The COSAFA Women’s Championship has been set for September, with the Under-17 tournament happening in August.

Speaking after the release of the calendar, COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes said: “We are planning for a busy year to fulfil our mandate as COSAFA, which is to develop the game on and off the pitch in the Southern African region.

“We are excited about what lies ahead for us over the next 11 months.”