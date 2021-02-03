Harare giants Dynamos have added five new players to their squad, the club has confirmed.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season failed to kick off last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and there is no certainty as to whether it will roar into life this year either, but the Glamour Boys executive has been bolstering the squad regardless.

“Dynamos Football Club would like to announce the signings of five new players. The players are Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Norman Sianchali and Luke Musukuri,” said the club’s marketing and communications manager Yvonne Mangunda in a statement.

Sianchali is a former CAPS United player while Makanda was at Bosso. Makarati is a former Ngezi Platinum player, while Mavhunga joins the blue and white army from Triangle.

Musukiri joins them from the Prince Edward academy.