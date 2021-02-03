Egyptian teams have reportedly reignited their interest in Khama Billiat who has entered the final six months of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs.

According to Soccer Laduma, Al Ahly are among the sides keen on his services, hinting a possible reunion with Pitso Mosimane, his former coach at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zamalek have also maintained their interest in the player while Pyramids have joined the race.

The publication, however, says 30-year old Billiat does not want to move to North Africa and wants to continue his career in South Africa.

And Amakhosi do have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months and the club will likely exercise it.

Meanwhile, Billiat is currently nursing a leg injury after cracking a bone last month.