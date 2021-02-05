Liverpool will not be able to travel to Germany for their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig after the country’s government imposed strict travelling restrictions from areas affected by the new and more contagious coronavirus variants

Britain is one of the contries hit by the new strain and the Reds team will not be exempted to get into Germany.

The German interior ministry said on Thursday:

“German federal police informed RB Leipzig today that the described case does not meet the requirements for an exception.”

Leipzig, who reached the semifinals of the competition last season, will host Liverpool on February 16, a day before the restrictions are eased.

Meanwhile, the potential solutions include playing the game in another country, or switching the home and away legs of the tie so that the first leg would be in Liverpool.

