Forgotten Zimbabwean forward Edmore Chirambadare is training with a South African top-flight side as he looks to break into the league again.

Chirambadare, who last played for National First Division team Real Kings, is being assessed at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), according to KickOff.com.

The likes of ex-Black Leopards stalwart Ivan Mahangwahaya and former Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Katlego Otladisa are also said to be trying their luck in Limpopo.

“Yes, Ivan Mahwangahaya is here, Chirambadare, Katlego Otladisa, those are the only players under assessment,” an unnamed source told the publication.

The 29-year-old first broke into the South African Premier Soccer League in 2016 when he signed for Kaizer Chiefs along with fellow former Chicken Inn player Michelle Katsvairo.

However, he failed to command a first team place and was offloaded two years later.

Should Chirambadare gets a contract at TTM, he will join other Zimbabweans Farai Madhananga and goalkeeper Washington Arubi who is the club’s captain.