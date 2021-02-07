Local television channel ZimPapers Television Network (ZTN) is now the official broadcaster of LaLiga in Zimbabwe.

ZTN announced the news this week and broadcast their first live match – Elche CF vs Villarreal – on Saturday. It was showed on the channel’s Facebook page.

The match was the league’s weekly free-to-air game.

ZTN is one of the six television stations licensed to operate by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe last November.

The channel, however, is yet to implement its services on digital terrestrial television. The programs are being shown on the station’s Facebook page and YouTube.