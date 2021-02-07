The first leg of the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 encounter between RB Leipzig and Liverpool will be played on a neutral venue in Hungary.

The German side, who reached the semifinals of the competition last season, will host the Reds on February 16 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

The decision to shift the match elsewhere was made after the German government imposed travelling restrictions from areas affected by the new and more contagious coronavirus variant.

Britain is one of the countries hit by the new strain.

And efforts to get the Liverpool team a special exemption hit the snag after the government upheld its restrictions.

UEFA has now issued a statement confirming the new venue for the match.

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest. The date of the match (16 February 2021) and kick-off time (22:00 CAT) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.