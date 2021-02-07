Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his side cannot win the league this season after dropping points against Everton on Saturday.

United twice blew the lead to settle for a 3-3 draw at the Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes secured the advantage but the visitors got back on level terms through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Scott McTominay restored the Red Devils’ lead with 30 minutes left on the clock, but again, they conceded another goal with the last kick of the game from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A victory would have taken Manchester United level on points with log leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to SkySports after the game, Solskjaer said: “We shouldn’t even be considered as title-chasers.

“We’ve got to be better as a team and let’s see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.

“When it’s in the last minute of added time it’s very disappointing. I wouldn’t blame anyone on the goals but we know we can defend better.”