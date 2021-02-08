Mighty Warriors midfielder Emmaculate Msipa is set to join Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora.

The Black Rhinos Queens forward will fly out to Europe today ahead of the completion of her transfer.

Almassora is currently sixth in the second division.

The 27-year old, who won the 2019 FUZ Women’s Player of the Year, will be the second player to ply her trade in Spain after Rutendo Makore’s six-month stint at Sporting De Huelva in 2018.

Huelva, however, was playing in the top-flight league during Makore’s stay.