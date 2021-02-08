English Premier League referee Mark Dean has withdrawn from officiating in any league game this weekend after his family received death threats.

The referee controversially sent off West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek late in the Hammers’ top-flight draw against Fulham last week, a decision which has since been overturned.

That incident came just four days after he showed Southampton defender Jan Bednarek a red card in Saints’ 9-0 thrashing at Manchester United. The decision was again overturned on appeal.

However, Dean will still officiate Wednesday’s FA Cup game between Brighton and Leicester City.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. Nakamba dropped to the bench as Villa date destiny
  2. EPL extends suspension on league games, delivers good news to Liverpool
  3. Leicester City sacks coach Claude Puel
  4. EPL: Man City, Arsenal and Spurs lose as Man Utd win