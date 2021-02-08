English Premier League referee Mike Dean has withdrawn from officiating in any league game this weekend after his family received death threats.

The referee controversially sent off West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek late in the Hammers’ top-flight draw against Fulham last week, a decision which has since been overturned.

That incident came just four days after he showed Southampton defender Jan Bednarek a red card in Saints’ 9-0 thrashing at Manchester United. The decision was again overturned on appeal.

However, Dean will still officiate Wednesday’s FA Cup game between Brighton and Leicester City.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. EPL’s Coach of the Season named
  2. Everton sign Barca full-back
  3. Everton coach Sam Allardyce steps down
  4. Manchester City confirm Pep Guardiola as their next manager