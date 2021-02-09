FC Platinum will host ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the CAF Confederation Cup, Group Stage Play-offs on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe champions are playing in the tournament after they were relegated from the Champions League following their first round defeat to Simba SC.

The encounter, which is the first leg of the fixture, will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare behind closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team will not use their home ground Mandava in Zvishavane or the alternative venue, Barbourfields, in Bulawayo due to CAF restrictions on both stadiums.

Kick-off is at 3 pm and ZBC TV will show the game live. The club’s official Facebook page will give a live stream feed of the match.

The return leg is set for Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal on February 21.

