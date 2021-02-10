Tendayi Darikwa put on another decent performance for Wigan after helping his team win 1-0 at Northampton in the League One on Tuesday.

The Warriors defender has been in top form since switching to the side in January from Nottingham Forest in the Championship. He played the entire game and the appearance was his sixth straight at Wigan.

The 29-year old right back was rated among the best performers on the night after getting a rating of 7.7/10.

Darikwa made 73 touches in the game which includes 18 accurate passes, three crosses and one attempt at goal during his attacking runs.

The defender also won 7/10 duels, made two vital interceptions and three recoveries at the back.

Here are some of his stats in the game: