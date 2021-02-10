Marshall Munetsi returned from injury and featured in Stade de Reims’ 3-4 defeat to second tier side Valenciennes in the French Cup.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had been out for two weeks, missing the team’s four games. He was sidelined with a hip injury sustained in late January.

Munetsi recovered ahead of the cup game and was introduced from the bench on the hour.

His recovery is a boost to the national team who have two Afcon qualifying games lined up in March.

The Warriors will face Botswana away before rounding up the campaign at home to Zambia a few days later.