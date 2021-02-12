Zimbabwean defender Carrington Nyadombo has revealed that he has gone for six months without pay at the South African top-flight side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The 35-year-old has been with the club for the past three years and helped it reach the promotion play-offs twice as a captain during their time in the National First Division.

He signed a two-year contract in September last year.

And the club has since been sold to new owners with Nyadombo still to get his dues.

Speaking to KickOff.com, the centre-back said he is now feeling used and abused as he seeks to recover the money owed to him.

“I played in the playoffs which ended towards the end of September, but I was not paid for that month and I haven’t been paid since then despite having two contracts,” he revealed to the publication.

“During that same month in September while we were in the bio-bubble I signed a new two-year PSL contract in front of the [previous] owner [Lawrence Mulaudzi] ahead of the start of the new season.”

After signing the new deal, Nyadombo was given a coaching role at the club’s academy which he accepted.

He continued: “When we started pre-season for the current season in the PSL I was then told that they need me to be the coach of the MDC team to which I agreed because I would still be on the same contract that I had signed. I then conducted all the trials for the MDC team but then I still wasn’t paid.

“I wasn’t even given transport money and instead of using my car I was now using public transport which is cheaper since a taxi costs R20 from Louis Trichardt where I stayed to Tshakhuma [50km] where the MDC team trained.

“It then got to a point where I couldn’t afford the R40 for the return trip using public transport so I then sat at home for three weeks until the owner said I must return to first-team training since the team is not doing well.”.

But after returning to the senior team, the defender was frozen out again and told to find a new team.

“I started training on January 3 but come month end I wasn’t paid. When I asked why I wasn’t paid I was told by management that I must first work, yet I already had a contract and was training with the team. They then said they will talk to the boss.

“Then when talk of the team being sold started the CEO told me that the new owners won’t be registering me so better that I look for another team.

“The CEO was fired the next day. I don’t know why I wasn’t being paid. Right now, my family is dying of hunger because I was last paid in August. I have a family to feed and deserve to be paid for what I worked for.

“The owner [Mulaudzi] told me not to call him because he is not my girlfriend and demanded that I send him texts, which he doesn’t respond to,” added Nyadombo.

