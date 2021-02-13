Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been dropped to the bench for the game against Brighton tonight.

The 27-year old started and played the entire minutes in the previous match versus Arsenal.

But the return of Douglas Luiz in the central midfield for tonight’s game will see the Zimbabwean starting as a substitute.

Brighton forward and fellow Southern Africa, Percy Tau, is also starting ffrom the bench in the tie.

Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Elsewhere, Tinotenda Kadewere is starting in the Lyon’s Ligue 1 game against Montpelier.

The striker had missed the midweek cup game is returning to the first team.

Another France-based star Marshall Munetsi has also started for Stade de Reims vs Lens.

Here are the Starting XIs for Brighton vs Aston Villa:

Brighton XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, Burn, Veltman

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Traore, Watkins, Grealish

