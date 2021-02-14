FC Platinum have suffered a first leg home defeat to ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage play-offs encounter played at National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys were left to rue a host of missed chances after Albert Diene scored the winner late in the game.

The hosts could have secured the opener in the 25th minute through a penalty but Silas Songani’s kick was superbly saved by the keeper.

Donald Teguru followed up a few moments later and was also denied by the goalie.

Their dominance in ball possession could not help also and FC Platinum failed to score in the first half.

The second half had a cagey start and was a bit physical as both sides conceded a number of fouls.

But the home started to control the game with Nomore Chinyerere and Innocent Muchaneka fluffing good chances that fell on their way. Donald Ngoma also headed off target from an unmissable position.

However, on minute 69, the visitors broke the deadlock through Diene’s effort. This was Jaraaf’s first real opportunity on goal and they burried it.

FC Platinum tried to respond but again, they couldn’t secure a goal.

Gift Bello came closest in that remainder but his strike on the stroke of fulltime hit the post.

The game ended with ASC Jaraaf holding a vital advantage heading into the second leg next weekend.

FC Platinum XI: Mhari, Mbweti, Bello, Mhlanga, Madzongwe, Chinyerere, Pavari, Banda, Songani, Teguru, Ngoma.