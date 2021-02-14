Warriors team manager Welington Mpandare has given an update on the progress made by captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat in their quest to recover from injuries ahead of next month’s games.

Musona and Billiat are nursing ankle and leg injuries respectively, making their availability for next month’s decisive AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in doubt but Mpandare says they have both started light training and there is hope of them recovering in time for the two games.

“Khama is three or so weeks away from regaining full fitness but he is back in the gym while Knowledge has started some light training and its pointing to the right direction for their respective clubs and the Warriors at large,” Mpandare told the Daily News.

“Its good for the coaches to have their full compliment of players available for such crucial moments and we will continue to monitor their progress,” he added.

Zimbabwe travel to Botswana and then host Zambia during the next international break which starts on March 22.