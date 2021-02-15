Zimbabwean players plying their trade in the DStv Premiership were in action for their respective sides in matchday 16 of the South African top-flight; here is how they fared.

Knox Mutizwa provided an assist in Lamontville Golden Arrows’ 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch. Mutizwa provided a pass for teammate Michael Gumede to slot home Abafana Bes’thende’s second goal in the 55th minute.

Devine Lunga started and played the entire game for the Durban-based side.

Evans Rusike set up Bradley Grobbler for SuperSport United’s first goal in their 2-1 win over Cape Town City.

In that same game, Kuda Mahachi started and played at left-back for the Kaitano Tembo-coached side, who returned to winning ways after three games without a victory.

Talent Chawapiwa was an unused substitute in AmaZulu’s goalless draw with Swallows while his Warriors teammate Butho Ncube was not in the squad.