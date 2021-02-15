Zimbabwean players plying their trade in the DStv Premiership were in action for their respective sides in matchday 16 of the South African top-flight; here is how they fared.
Knox Mutizwa provided an assist in Lamontville Golden Arrows’ 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch. Mutizwa provided a pass for teammate Michael Gumede to slot home Abafana Bes’thende’s second goal in the 55th minute.
Devine Lunga started and played the entire game for the Durban-based side.
Also Read: Zimbabwe duo linked with exit at Golden Arrows
Evans Rusike set up Bradley Grobbler for SuperSport United’s first goal in their 2-1 win over Cape Town City.
In that same game, Kuda Mahachi started and played at left-back for the Kaitano Tembo-coached side, who returned to winning ways after three games without a victory.
Talent Chawapiwa was an unused substitute in AmaZulu’s goalless draw with Swallows while his Warriors teammate Butho Ncube was not in the squad.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen