The UEFA Champions League format could be changed from 2024 following a proposal tabled to the member associations last week.

Under the proposed format, the group stage would be phased out and replaced by a single league based on the so-called “Swiss model”. The number of teams in that stage will be increased from 32 to 36 with each side guaranteed at least 10 games against different opponents.

The top eight teams in the 36-team league would automatically qualify for the Last 16 round, while the next 16 teams in the table would feature in the play-offs for the final eight places.

Altogether there would be 225 matches in the competition compared to the current 125.

According to UEFA, this new format will avert the threat of a breakaway European Super League as the league would generate more revenue.