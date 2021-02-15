FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has rued how his team miss some good chances in their 1-0 defeat to ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup, group stage play-offs played on Sunday in Harare.

The Platinum Boys failed to score in the game despite holding an edge in ball possession.

Silas Songani had a penalty saved in the first half while Donald Teguru, Innocent Muchaneka and Nomore Chinyerere also fluffed some glorious opportunities.

Gift Bello had his shot hit the post in the later stages of the match.

Speaking after the game, Mapeza said: “We had several chances but we missed them.

“I’m sure if were playing regular football, those missed chances could have been scored, maybe one or two goals.

“But the players worked hard at the end of the day.”

FC Platinum will now travel to Senegal for the second leg next weekend.