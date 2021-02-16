Evans Rusike will remain at SuperSport United for his last five months of his contract after failing to secure a move away during the mid-season transfer window in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean striker was linked with an exit and Maritzburg United were keen on re-signing him.

Speculation intensified in the past week after the player’s agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International , confirmed that there was interest from other clubs.

The transfer was to be completed once Rusike had received his South African citizenship and become eligible to be registered as a local player. However, the processing of the application was delayed and the deal couldn’t be reached before the window closed on Monday.

The move is now likely to happen at the end of the season and when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United chairman Stan Matthews recently claimed in the media he won’t offer the 30-year old a new contract if he continues to struggle on the pitch.