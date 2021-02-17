The CAF Champions League encounter between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs will not happen on Egyptian soil after the North African country’s Football Association said they can’t host the match.

Wydad had picked Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo as the venue for the postponed match after the Moroccan government had refused to grant the South Africans an exemption from the COVID-19 travelling restrictions.

The Group A tie was supposed to be played last Saturday in Casablanca but the logistics issue saw the date and venue changed.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the Egyptian FA are now stating they won’t be able to host the match between the two sides.

“The EFA would like to apologise about hosting the game between Wydad and Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League that has been postponed from its original date,” the statement read.

“The EFA does not see the new date [28 February] suitable to host the match and apologises to CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.”

