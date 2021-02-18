Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has given an update on the situation regarding Marvelous Nakamba and Tendayi Darikwa after the British government introduced new laws which might result in the duo failing to turn up for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Nakamba and Darikwa, who are on the ranks of Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic respectively, are key members of the Warriors fold and will be named in provisional squad for the decisive Group H qualifiers slated for next month.

Their availability has been cast into doubt following UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson’s announcement that residents who will be returning from high-risk Covid-19 affected countries, such as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana, will be forced into a mandatory ten-day quarantine.

That situation might be inconvenient for clubs, prompting the possibility of them not releasing the players for international duty in the first place.

Asked to comment on the issue, Mpandare said: “Yes we are aware of that and FIFA gave powers to clubs faced with such predicament. We are however waiting for responses from the clubs in England.”

The former Gunners official also revealed that the provisional Warriors squad for the two games, might be named today.