Tendayi Darikwa recorded his worst performance rating as a Wigan Athletic player in the 5-0 thrashing at home to Hull City on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean right-back featured for the entire ninety minutes but his contribution was no where near the level of his previous performances.

He arrived at Wigan in January and has featured eight times but his most below-the-average performance came in the team’s home defeat.

This was mostly aided by the team’s overall poor show.

The 29-year-old got a rating of 4/10 and only managed to complete one accurate cross in his seven attempts.

Darikwa won 5/12 of his duels and was dispossessed twice.

Other stats include a 73% pass accuracy rate and two recoveries.