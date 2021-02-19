FC Platinum have confirmed that the team took its first training in Senegal on Thursday but worked out under adverse weather conditions.

The Platinum Boys are camped in Dakar where there is a hot sandy windy sweeping across from the Sahara Desert.

The team is preparing to play in Sunday’s second leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage play-offs against ASC Jaraaf.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: “The Pure Platinum Play side had to endure the extreme conditions in Dakar yesterday morning in their first training in Senegal ahead of the CAF CC clash on Sunday against ASC Jaraaf…

“Today 19/2/2021 the Air Quality Index in Dakar according to AccuWeather forecast [www.accuweather.com] is at AQI104 and rated as Unhealthy.”

FC Platinum, meanwhile, are trailing 1-0 in the tie after succumbing to a defeat in the first leg played in Harare last weekend.

They require to win the next match with a two-goal margin or settle for a scoreline that would see them qualify to the Group stages by away goal rule.