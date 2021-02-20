Football stakeholders have been working hand-in-glove over the past weeks in pressuring the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board to propel the resumption of the local premiership.

The local top-flight has been placed on hold since government announced the first national lockdown in March last year to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, with the incident-filled Castle Challenge Cup final between Highlanders and FC Platinum at Babourfields, the last encounter featuring two local teams to be witnessed ever since.

A second wave

of the novel pandemic has dented the chances of the league returning, as government extended the current lockdown to end of March.

Current and former players, administrators and fans have joined hands in cranking pressure on ZIFA to usher-in the return of the local league, but there are certain realistic questions which need to be addressed before any platform for the return of football can be laid.

Can the league roar into life without a sponsor?

The last time a league match was played in Zimbabwe, FC Platinum beat CAPS United in a dramatic decider at the National Sports Stadium to lift the 2019 title, it was the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League then.

After this lengthy absence, what guarantee is there, that the giant beverage company will still be bankrolling the local top flight and in the event that it won’t be, can it survive without a sponsor?

How will teams sustain without gate-takings?

The question as to whether fans will be allowed to watch football in stadiums across the country is a rhetoric one. Government is clear on it’s stance on gatherings and it’s certain that no fans will be allowed in and outside stadiums. Since most clubs in Zimbabwe rely on gate-takings as a source of revenue, will they sustain without them?

Who between ZIFA, the PSL and clubs will pay for regular Covid-19 testing?

Football nowadays require that players, and officials be tested regularly and in the calls for the return of football, it is not clear who between the three parties will be responsible for footing that bill. If its clubs, as has been suggested, surely its a recipe for disaster.

