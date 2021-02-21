FC Platinum will face ASC Jaraaf in Thiès, Senegal this evening in the second leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage play-offs, but the team could miss some key players.

Midfielder Kevin Madzongwe picked up an injury to join William Stima on the sidelines.

The duo will be hoping to pass a late fitness test.

The same applies to Stanley Ngala who got injured on his ankle before the trip to West Africa.

FC Platinum, meanwhile, are trailing 1-0 in the tie after succumbing to a defeat in the first leg played in Harare last weekend.

They require to win the next match with a two-goal margin or settle for a scoreline that would see them qualify to the Group stages by away goal rule.

And coach Norman Mapeza believes they can come out with a positive result progress to the next round.

“Not all is lost and my boys have to rise against the tide and believe in themselves that they can pull off a positive result away from home. Most of these players are not new to playing international football away from home and should be ready for any negative factors,” the gaffer said.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.